Prime Minister Modi’s principal advisor PK Sinha resigns

The retired 1977-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre put in his papers on Monday evening, said the sources. Sinha was appointed in the PMO in September 2019 following the general elections after he retired as the Cabinet Secretary. The veteran former bureaucrat was earlier made the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the PMO on August 30, 2019, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the request of his Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra to be relieved from the post.

After Misra, Sinha became the second high-profile official to exit the PMO. Misra had resigned in August 2019 after the Lok Sabha elections, prompting a rejig in the PMO.

Sinha had served as the Cabinet Secretary from June 13, 2015, to August 30, 2019.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Sinha as the Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister with effect from September 11, 2019.