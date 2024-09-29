Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Bidkin Industrial Area to the Nation

Bidkin Industrial Area Set to attract over ₹56,200 crore in investments, creating 30,000+ jobs and sparking industrial excellence

A new era of industrial growth begins in Marathwada Maharashtra



AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today inaugurated the Bidkin Industrial Area (BIA) in Maharashtra to the nation, marking a significant milestone in India’s industrial development. The Prime Minister joined the event virtually, while the main ceremony in Pune was attended by C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and other dignitaries. The event was webcast from Auric Hall, where Atul Save, Minister of Housing & OBC Welfare, Government of Maharashtra, Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MP Rajya Sabha, and many others were present.

The Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project spanning 7,855 acres, has been developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) as part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. Situated 20 km south of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, this industrial hub holds immense potential to catalyze economic growth in the Marathwada region.

Key Highlights of the Project:

Strategic Location: Bidkin Industrial Area boasts excellent connectivity, located adjacent to NH-752E and just 35 km from the Samruddhi Mahamarg, connecting Nagpur to Mumbai. With Aurangabad railway station (20 km), Aurangabad Airport (30 km), and Jalna Dry Port (65 km) nearby, BIA is designed to offer seamless multi-modal connectivity, in line with the principles of PM GatiShakti.

Phased Development: The Government of India approved the project with a total cost of Rs. 6,414 crore, to be developed in three phases. Phase A, covering 2,511 acres, has been prioritized with an investment of Rs. 2,427 crore. The Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed with a 51:49 partnership between Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), has driven this ambitious project.

Infrastructure Readiness: Bidkin Industrial Area is now equipped with wide roads, quality water and power supply, and advanced sewage and common effluent treatment plants. These key infrastructure works are ready for the allotment of industrial and mixed-use plots.

Major Investments and Economic Impact

Bidkin has already attracted significant investment interest, with notable companies like Ather Energy (100 acres), Lubrizol (120 acres), Toyota-Kirloskar (MoU for 850 acres), and JSW Green Mobility (500 acres) committing to the area. Together, these four projects alone represent a total investment of Rs. 56,200 crore, with an employment potential of over 30,000 jobs.

In just three years since construction, a total of 1,822 acres (38 plots) have been allotted across industrial and mixed-use zones. The development of Bidkin Industrial Area is expected to have a domino effect on the socio-economic growth of the region, drawing skilled human resources and spurring rapid industrialization.

A Step Towards Industrial Excellence

The dedication of the Bidkin Industrial Area to the nation marks a dynamic leap in India’s journey toward becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse. The project is aligned with the Government’s vision of “Make in India, Make for the World,” fostering industrial growth, economic prosperity, and sustainable development in the region.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that Bidkin will become a beacon of industrial excellence, generating employment, boosting exports, and contributing to the region’s overall development.