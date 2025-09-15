Prime Minister congratulates Indian Women’s Hockey Team on Asia Cup Silver Medal

Last Updated on September 15, 2025 12:51 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, congratulated the Indian Women’s Hockey Team for their outstanding performance at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, where they secured the Silver Medal and brought pride to the nation.

In a post on X today, the Prime Minister said:

“Our Indian Women’s Hockey Team has made the nation proud by winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Asia Cup 2025. Congratulations to them. Their determination and team spirit are simply outstanding. Wishing them the very best for the times to come.”

