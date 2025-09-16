PM Modi, other leaders Congratulate Vaishali Rameshbabu on Winning FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss 2025

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 12:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today congratulated Vaishali Rameshbabu on winning the FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss 2025. In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi wrote, Vaishali Rameshbabu’s passion and dedication are exemplary. Mr Modi also extended his best wishes for Ms Rameshbabu’s future endeavours.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Ms Rameshabu’s focus and strategic thinking have secured her this accolade. In a social media post, Mr Shah said that her victory is a testament to India’s growing dominance in world chess.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Ms Rameshbabu’s success for the second consecutive time is a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for the nation. In a social media post, Mr Singh said that her win is a true testament to her talent, perseverance and dedication.

Indian GM Vaishali Wins FIDE Grand Swiss, Becomes Third Indian Woman in 2026 Candidates Line-up

Vaishali Rameshbabu has won the FIDE Grand Swiss tournament for the second time in as many editions, sealing her victory with a final-round draw against former Women’s World Champion Tan Zhongyi in Uzbekistan. The 24-year-old Indian grandmaster finished the tournament with 8 points from 11 rounds, enough to clinch the title for a second consecutive year.

With this win, Vaishali secured direct qualification for the prestigious 2026 Candidates Tournament. With this victory, Vaishali becomes the third Indian woman to qualify for the 2026 Candidates, joining Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh.

In the previous edition, India had swept both the men’s and women’s titles at the FIDE Grand Swiss, with Vidit Gujrathi winning the latter.