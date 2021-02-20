PM unveils several projects of power, urban sector in Kerala
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Feb 2021 06:44:38      انڈین آواز

Prez, V Prez, PM greet Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Today is the statehood day of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar have extended greetings to the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987, with the Fifty-Third Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986.

In a series of tweets today, Mr. Kovind said, the country is proud of the vibrant Mizo culture. He urged people to celebrate the Statehood Day with the same zeal that marks Chapchar Kut, Mim Kut and Thalfavang Kut festivals.

The President said, the natural beauty of Arunachal Pradesh is spectacular and its cultural landscape has one of the world’s richest diversities of ethnic tribal groups and languages.

In a series of tweets today, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, exotic culture, rich heritage, natural beauty and artistic grandeur make Arunachal Pradesh truly special.

The Vice President said, the land of blue mountains, Mizoram is known for its pristine beauty, colourful festivals and breathtaking waterfalls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture and the people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment towards living in harmony with nature.

Mr. Modi said, the people of Arunachal Pradesh are known for their culture, courage and strong commitment to India’s development. He wished that both the States scale new heights of progress in future.

In a series of tweets Home Minister Amit Shah said, Mizoram is blessed with immense natural beauty and vibrant culture. He said, the land of the rising sun, Arunachal Pradesh is known for its rich cultural heritage and patriotic zeal. He wished for the continued progress and prosperity of both the States.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day. In a series of tweets today, Mr. Javadekar said, the land of the rising sun, Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India and the government is developing infrastructure in the State.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ELMS Sports Foundation set to commence second edition of High-Performance Leadership Program

Harpal Singh Bedi ELMS Sports Foundation, with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation as Knowledge Partner and with ...

Swimming;Acclaimed Sports Science Expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrives in Bengaluru for a six-day visit

HSB Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrived today in Bengaluru to condu ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!