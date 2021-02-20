Prez, V Prez, PM greet Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day

AMN

Today is the statehood day of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar have extended greetings to the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987, with the Fifty-Third Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986.

In a series of tweets today, Mr. Kovind said, the country is proud of the vibrant Mizo culture. He urged people to celebrate the Statehood Day with the same zeal that marks Chapchar Kut, Mim Kut and Thalfavang Kut festivals.

The President said, the natural beauty of Arunachal Pradesh is spectacular and its cultural landscape has one of the world’s richest diversities of ethnic tribal groups and languages.

In a series of tweets today, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, exotic culture, rich heritage, natural beauty and artistic grandeur make Arunachal Pradesh truly special.

The Vice President said, the land of blue mountains, Mizoram is known for its pristine beauty, colourful festivals and breathtaking waterfalls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture and the people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment towards living in harmony with nature.

Mr. Modi said, the people of Arunachal Pradesh are known for their culture, courage and strong commitment to India’s development. He wished that both the States scale new heights of progress in future.

In a series of tweets Home Minister Amit Shah said, Mizoram is blessed with immense natural beauty and vibrant culture. He said, the land of the rising sun, Arunachal Pradesh is known for its rich cultural heritage and patriotic zeal. He wished for the continued progress and prosperity of both the States.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day. In a series of tweets today, Mr. Javadekar said, the land of the rising sun, Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India and the government is developing infrastructure in the State.