Prez Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates annual ‘Madhavpur Mela’ in Gujarat

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the annual Madhavpur Mela at Madhavpur Ghed in Porbandar district of Gujarat this evening. This four-day-long historic and traditional fair is a symbol of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, which is being organized as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Speaking on this occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind said that India’s ancient cultural integrity and deep-rooted social harmony are fully reflected in the story of Shri Krishna and Rukmani Ji. He expressed the happiness that this fair has been organized by the Cultural Ministry of the Government of India since 2018.

He said that this fair is unique as it connects two avatars of Lord Vishnu- Shri Ram and Shri Krishna. President also praised the young generation of Gujarat, which follows the Indian tradition and culture along with their entrepreneurship and business skills.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, and other dignitaries also spoke on this occasion.

AIR correspondent reports that the fair was suspended for two years due to Covid-induced restrictions. But this year, the fair is being celebrated on a big scale. Hundreds of folk artists from the north-eastern states are participating in this fair to perform their traditional art.

According to folklore, Madhavpur Ghed village was the witness to the marriage of Lord Krishna and Rukmani Ji. The 15th century Madhavrai Ji temple marks this historic event. The temple trust and gram panchayat used to organize a cultural fair every year in the memory of the marriage of Lord Krishna and Rukmani Ji.

The central government has given the national cultural event to this fair. According to the Gujarat tourism department, a colorful chariot carrying the idol of Lord Krishna circumnavigates the village and the festivities continue for four days.