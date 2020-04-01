Prez Kovind, VP Naidu greet people on Ram Navami

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have greeted the people on the eve of Ram Navami. In his message, President Kovind said, Ramnavami, celebrated as the birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, is also an occasion for the toiling farmers to celebrate new crops.

He said, Shri Ram’s ideal life gives people the message of virtue, tolerance, warmth and harmony. Mr Kovind said, people should sincerely follow these eternal values in the course of the duty.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, the day marks the birth of Lord Shri Ram, who is an embodiment of timeless values of truth, righteousness, honesty, compassion and commitment to human welfare. Mr Naidu said, Shri Ram represents the qualities we look for in an ideal human being.