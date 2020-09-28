Prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awards 2020 announced

Science Desk

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has announced the names of awardees of prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awards 2020.

The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology is a science award in India given annually by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research for notable and outstanding research, applied or fundamental, in biology, chemistry, environmental science, engineering, mathematics, medicine and Physics.

On the occasion Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the scientific community has risen to every challenge facing the country and converted it into an opportunity, .

Addressing the 79th CSIR Foundation Day, Vardhan said during the coronavirus pandemic, scientists of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) contributed towards making ventilators and personal protection (Personal Protection Equipment) kits to genome sequencing.

The awardees include:-

In the area of Biological Sciences, the coveted award has been bagged by Subhadeep Chatterjee from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, Hyderabad and Vatsala Thirumalai from the National Centre for Biological Sciences.

Jyotirmayee Dash, Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata and Subi Jacob George, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru have bagged the award in the area of Chemical Sciences.

In the area of Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Abhijit Mukherjee from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and Suryendu Dutta from IIT, Bombay have bagged the coveted prize.

In the field of Engineering Sciences, Amol Arvindrao Kulkarni from the CSIR”s National Chemical Laboratory, Pune and Kinshuk Dasgupta from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai have bagged the award.

Rajat Subhra Hazra from the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata and U K Anandavardhanan from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay have awarded the prize in the area of Mathematical Sciences, while Bushra Ateeq from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Ritesh Agarwal from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh were awarded in the area of Medical Sciences.

In the field of Physical Sciences, Rajesh Ganapathy from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru and Surajit Dhara from the University of Hyderabad have been conferred with the award.

The prestigious CSIR Diamond Jubilee Technology Award for the year 2019 has been conferred on Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL), Pune, a statement said.

The CSIR said Avra Laboratories, a leading pharmaceutical company on Saturday announced that it would establish three research chairs at CSIR to support and recognise exemplary work in the field of translational research.

The chairs will provide a three-year fellowship to selected scientists to recognize and advance their efforts, the statement added.

S Chandrasekhar, director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology and Amol A Kulkarni, senior principal scientist, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory have been awarded the fellowship for the period 2020-2023.