President, VP, PM greet people on Baisakhi

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind has extended his greetings and good wishes to all citizens on the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaisakhadi, Puthandu, Pirappu, which are being celebrated in different parts of the country.

Mr Kovind said, these festivals are a symbol of unity inherent in the cultural diversity of the country. He said, these festivals are also an occasion to celebrate farmers. He said, farmers should always be at the centre of people’s gratitude as they not only produce food grains for everyone but also bring food security and prosperity through their tireless efforts.

The President asked people to observe these festivals while reiterating resolve to defeat Corona virus while following social distancing norms.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and have greeted people on the occasion of Baisakhi. In a tweet Mr Naidu hoped that the festival will usher in good health, happiness and prosperity to all.

In a tweet Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Baisakhi festival is associated with new aspirations and hoped that it will infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone’s life.