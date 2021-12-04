Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated
Prez, MPs pay tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad on his Birth Anniversary
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un warns of ‘very giant struggle’ next year to boost different sectors: State media
18 of 16000 fliers from at-risk nations test positive: Govt
President, V P, PM greet Navy personnel on Navy Day

President, Vice President and Prime Minister have greeted all Navy personnel, veterans and their families on Navy Day today. In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said, besides safeguarding maritime security and protecting our interests in the sea, our Navy also played a stellar role in coping with the COVID-19 related crises.

In a tweet, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, the nation is proud of Indian Navy’s stellar role in safeguarding India’s national interests, maritime security and territorial integrity.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, India is proud of the exemplary contributions of the Indian navy. He said, our navy is widely respected for its professionalism and outstanding courage. He said, our navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters.

