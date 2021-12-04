Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coast today

AMN / WEB DESK

The Cyclone Jawad is likely to reach north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha today. IMD DG Mritunjay Mahapatra said that the cyclonic storm is likely to reach Andhra Pradesh and Odisha around noon today.

Coastal districts of Odisha have been experiencing rainfall since last night due to the impact of Jawad. According to meteorological department, the rainfall and wind intensity will increase as the cyclonic storm approaches the Odisha coast.

The Indian meteorological department has issued red warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and even extremely heavy rainfall at a few places today in districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Jagatsinghpur.

Accordingly, the local administration of these districts along with all the coastal and nearby districts have been asked to plan for evacuation of people from kuchha houses and low lying areas to safer shelters nearby, so as to complete the process by noon today.

About 300 rescue and relief teams have been positioned at vulnerable locations across the coastal districts which are likely to be impacted more by heavy rainfall and winds gusting up to 110 kilometres today and tomorrow.

People have also been cautioned against storm surges between half to 1 m above the normal astronomical tides that may inundate low lying areas of the coastal districts.

As a precautionary measure, while the state government has ordered closure of schools in 19 districts for today, it has also ordered fishing ban in the entire Odisha coast and the Chilika Lake which has already come into force till tomorrow.

Indian Navy has ramped up rescue and relief operations to minimise damages. Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm. It is in constant touch with the State Administrations for rendering assistance as required, Navy said in a release. Navy has kept 13 flood relief teams and four diving teams on standby to be deployed for rescue and relief operations.

Director-General of National Disaster Response Force Atul Karwal said, 46 NDRF teams have been deployed in West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu and Andaman and Nicobar.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the second meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) in New Delhi yesterday and reviewed the preparedness of States and Central Ministries and Agencies to deal with the Cyclonic Storm.

Chief Secretaries and senior officers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them. It was informed that all efforts are underway to ensure the safe return of fishermen from the sea. Cyclone shelters have been readied and evacuation of people from low-lying areas is being carried out.