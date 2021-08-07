President, PM Modi praise golfer Aditi Ashok

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind praised golfer Aditi Ashok who finished 4th in the Tokyo Olympics for an impressive display of grit and skills. In a tweet, the President said, she has taken Indian golfing to new heights by today’s historic performance. He said, she played with immense calm and poise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised golfer Aditi Ashok for showing tremendous skill and resolve during Tokyo Olympics. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, a medal was narrowly missed, but she has gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. He expressed his best wishes for her future endeavors.