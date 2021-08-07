President, PM other leaders congratulate Lovlina for Olympics Medal
Boeing Starliner’s 2nd launch attempt delayed again
India gets another medal at Olympics, Lovlina settles for bronze in Boxing
China announces mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan
इंडियन आवाज़     07 Aug 2021 09:44:46      انڈین آواز

President, PM Modi praise golfer Aditi Ashok

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind praised golfer Aditi Ashok who finished 4th in the Tokyo Olympics for an impressive display of grit and skills. In a tweet, the President said, she has taken Indian golfing to new heights by today’s historic performance. He said, she played with immense calm and poise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised golfer Aditi Ashok for showing tremendous skill and resolve during Tokyo Olympics. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, a medal was narrowly missed, but she has gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. He expressed his best wishes for her future endeavors.

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

The Indian Awaaz