President of India inaugurates the 5th edition of the Meghalaya Games

Diversity is the beauty of our nation and we should utilise it to further boost India’s global image in sports arena: President Murmu

AMN / TURA

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 5th Edition of the Meghalaya Games in Tura, Meghalaya today (January 15, 2024). 

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the North East region has a tremendous potential for development of sports and sportspersons. She noted that this region traditionally has a strong sports culture.

The President said that diversity is the beauty of our nation and we should utilise it to further boost India’s global image in the sports arena. She emphasized the need to support the talent from the tribal areas and groom them to become professional sportspersons.

The President was happy to note that the society of North East encourages women to play and join sports as a profession. She said that the North East region has produced many great women athletes. She also underlined the potential of adventure sports and adventure tourism in this region and the need to explore and leverage it on priority.

The President said that India’s sporting culture has developed immensely in recent years. With Government’s new initiatives and encouragement to the athletes, Indian sportspersons are now winning more medals than ever in global events. Programmes such as Khelo India are helping in identifying and nurturing future sports champions. She said that India has also demonstrated its ability to host large scale international sporting and other events.

The President urged children and youth to learn at least one sport and participate in sports activities. She said that they may or may not adopt sports as a career but playing together will inculcate team spirit and competitiveness in their personality apart from keeping them physically and mentally fit.

The President said that the decision of the government to hold these games in different parts of the state is a welcome step and would ensure wider reach of such events among masses. She expressed confidence that the events like Meghalaya Games will encourage athletes for excellence, promote competitiveness and create a vibrant sporting ecosystem.

