President Murmu nominates Edupreneur Satnam Singh Sandhu to Rajya Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu today nominated Satnam Singh Sandhu to Rajya Sabha. Mr. Sandhu is an edupreneur, philanthropist, and the founder and chancellor of Chandigarh University.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has welcomed the nomination of Mr Sandhu to the Rajya Sabha. In a social media post, Mr Dhankhar said, Mr Sandhu’s rich work in community service and his passion for education, innovation, and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. He wished him the very best for his tenure.