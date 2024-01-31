Budget session is an opportunity for all MPs to leave positive footprints: PM

@sansad_tv

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that those MPs who contributed positively to the Parliament will be remembered by all, but those who caused disruptions will hardly be remembered. Addressing media outside Parliament ahead of the Budget Session, Mr. Modi said the members having a habit of being involved in ruckus and lowering the constitutional values, they must introspect in this last session of the current Lok Sabha. He said this Budget session is an opportunity for repentance and to leave positive footprints. Mr. Modi urged all the MPs not to miss this opportunity and perform their best.

The Prime Minister said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed during the first session of this new Parliament and on 26th January the country witnessed women power and valour at Kartavya Path. He added that President Droupadi Murmu’s guidance today and presentation of the interim Budget tomorrow by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are like a festival of women empowerment.