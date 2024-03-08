President Murmu GREETS women on eve of International Women’s Day

President Droupadi Murmu has extended her best wishes to citizens, especially women, on the eve of International Women’s Day. The Day is observed every year on the 8th of March. President Murmu said this day is dedicated to recognising the achievements of women and their efforts in raising awareness about gender equality and women’s rights.

She added that it is also an important occasion to emphasise the need to provide equal opportunities for women and empower them in all spheres of life. President said that even today, women face several challenges which need to be addressed.

President Murmu highlighted that women are setting new benchmarks in all fields varying from science and technology to medicine, space, armed forces and sports. She said a glimpse could be seen in the remarkable display of women’s power and leadership during this year’s Republic Day Parade.