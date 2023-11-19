इंडियन आवाज़     19 Nov 2023 02:15:08      انڈین آواز

President Murmu greets people on Chhath puja

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to all the citizens on the occasion of Chhath puja. The President said, Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the worship of Sun God that provides an opportunity to offer reverence and gratitude to rivers, ponds, and other sources of water. President Murmu further added, the festival associated with nature, instills spiritual consciousness and inspires everyone to work towards conservation of the environment. President Murmu called on to respect Mother Nature by making water resources and the environment pollution-free. The president also prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens on the auspicious occasion.

