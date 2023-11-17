Chhath Puja celebrations begin in different parts of India

AMN / WEB DESK

The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations began in different parts of India today with the traditional Nahay Khay ceremony. During Chhath Puja, devotees worship the Sun God, who is considered as the source of life on the earth and is regarded as the deity who fulfills all our wishes.

On the first day of the festival today, people started their day early in the morning by taking a holy dip in different rivers, ponds and reservoirs. Devotees take only one meal the entire day, known as Kaddu bhat, cooked only in the bronze or soil utensils and mango woods over the soil stove.

Tomorrow Kharna will be performed. Devotees will observe fast for the whole day and break their fast in the evening after sunset and worshiping the Sun. After taking Prasad in the evening, they go on a fast without water for the next 36 hours. The celeberations will culminate on Monday morning after paying oblation to the rising Sun.

Devotees perform Chhath Puja on the banks of rivers. Besides the Puja will be performed at Chhath Ghats of several other famous Sun temples. In Bihar, elaborate arrangements have been made at various sun temples incuding in Aurangabad, Nalanda and Patna for celeberations. Railways are running several trains for people coming to their home from different part of the country.