President Murmu discusses bilateral ties with Queen Máxima of Netherlands

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu today discussed the various aspects of bilateral relation between India and the Netherlands with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. During the discussion, the two leaders discussed the universal financial inclusion initiatives. Queen Máxima appreciated the progress made in India in this direction in the last few years.

President Droupadi Murmu noted that the ‘Strategic Partnership on Water’ launched during the India-Netherlands virtual Summit in last year and other dimensions of bilateral relations have witnessed improvement in recent years. Queen Máxima is on a three day visit to India.

She said, the government is committed to connect every Indian with formal banking channel to ensure delivery of benefits to the beneficiaries without any pilferage.