President Murmu asks Tribals to Utilize Govt Schemes for Self-Reliance

Mar 24, 2025
President Droupadi Murmu Urges Tribals to Utilize Govt Schemes for Self-Reliance

AMN / RAIPUR

President Droupadi Murmu today said that the central government was taking all measures to improve infrastructural facilities in tribal villages, including quality education, skill development, and mobile networks.

Speaking at the foundation day of Bharatiya Biswabasu Shabara Samaj at Kaliapalli in Nayagarh district of Odisha this evening, the president emphasised that tribals should strive to become self-dependent by taking advantage of all the central schemes.

The President said that all Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) also need to come into the mainstream to help take the country to the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. President Murmu said that only by educating themselves can tribals learn about the different schemes of the central government.

The President urged the people belonging to the ‘Shabara’ tribes to preserve their rich culture and heritage that has been continuing since time immemorial, alongside the world-famous Sri Jagannath culture of Odisha. Earlier, the president visited the famous Sri Nilamadhaba Temple at Kantilo in Nayagarh district and had a darshan of the deity. President Murmu is on a two-day visit to her home state, Odisha, starting today.

