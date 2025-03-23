RSS Plans Outreach Programmes as It Marks 100 Years, Says No Formal Celebrations

AMN / BENGALURU

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, RSS, has planned several outreach programmes as it completes 100 years of its formation this year. RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale informed this at the conclusion of a three-day national meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the Sangh in Bengaluru today.

Saying that there will be no formal celebration, he informed that various outreach programmes will be launched on the foundation day on Vijayadashmi this year. He added, that these programmes will seek social participation in various activities for the betterment of society. Hosabale informed that there will be mass contact programmes at the mandal and basti levels at the grassroots level to promote social harmony and national unity.

Replying to media queries on the issue of the Aurangzeb controversy, Mr Hosabale made it clear that Aurangzeb does not represent Indian ethos and cultural values. He added that society should decide whether an invader can be their icon. Responding to another question, he said religion-based reservation is not constitutional, and many courts have rejected such an action.

Making initial remarks, Hosabale had informed that the Sabha paid its tributes to the freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their martyrdom day today and also to Rani Abbakka of Ullal, who fought against the Portuguese. Her 500th birth anniversary is celebrated today in Karnataka.