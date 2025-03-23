Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jaishankar Witnesses Handover of Gandhi Artefacts from South Africa to India

Mar 23, 2025
EAM S Jaishankar Witnesses Handover of Gandhi Artefacts from South Africa to India

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar witnessed the handing over of artefacts and documents related to Mahatma Gandhi by South Africa’s Phoenix Settlement Trust-Gandhi Development Trust to the National Gandhi Museum in New Delhi. In his message, Dr Jaishankar said Bapu’s life and message continue to inspire generations to come.

Akashvani correspondent reports that the list of items that were donated includes clothing items hand-spun by Mahatma Gandhi. Bapu arrived in South Africa in 1893 and stayed for a long duration in Durban and established the Phoenix Settlement in 1904. In light of the enduring legacy of Bapu’s life and connection with both India and South Africa, the Gandhi Development Trust and the Phoenix Settlement Trust decided to donate some items which belonged to the family of Mahatma Gandhi back to India.

