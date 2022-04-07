FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2022 02:45:46      انڈین آواز

President Kovind visits Dutch Parliament, holds meetings with Netherlands PM Mark Rutte

Leave a comment
Published On: By 
WEB DESK

The President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday visited the Dutch Parliament and held meetings with the Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte. Several members of the Senate (Upper House) and House of Representatives (Lower House) of the Dutch Parliament including President of the Senate Mr.Jan Anthonie Brujin and President of the House of Representatives Ms. Vera Bergkamp were also present during the meeting.

Later in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind will meet members of the Indian community in Netherland.

In the evening, as part of the 75 years of India’s Independence Celebrations – Azadi Ka AmrutMahotsav, President Ram Nath Kovind will be hosting a cultural performance to be graced by the King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of Netherlands. This will be performed by Kalakshetra Foundation. The 35 member troop will enact a piece from the Ramayana.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amlan Borgohain sets National mark; Sable cracks 5000m meet record

Harpal Singh Bedi Kozhikode, April 6: Amlan Borgohain (Assam) setup a new  200m National Rec ...

Harmanpreet’s  hat-trick helps India beat England 4-3 in Hockey Pro League

  Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar,3 April: Defender Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick to enable ...

Jeswin Aldrin creates new National record in Long Jump battle

Harpal Singh Bedi Long Jumper J Jeswin Aldrin (Tamil Nadu) with a wind-aided leap of 8.37m created a new Na ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart