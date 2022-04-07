President Kovind visits Dutch Parliament, holds meetings with Netherlands PM Mark Rutte

WEB DESK

The President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday visited the Dutch Parliament and held meetings with the Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte. Several members of the Senate (Upper House) and House of Representatives (Lower House) of the Dutch Parliament including President of the Senate Mr.Jan Anthonie Brujin and President of the House of Representatives Ms. Vera Bergkamp were also present during the meeting.

Later in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind will meet members of the Indian community in Netherland.

In the evening, as part of the 75 years of India’s Independence Celebrations – Azadi Ka AmrutMahotsav, President Ram Nath Kovind will be hosting a cultural performance to be graced by the King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of Netherlands. This will be performed by Kalakshetra Foundation. The 35 member troop will enact a piece from the Ramayana.