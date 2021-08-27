UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
Bangladesh Telecom Regulator bans PubG, Free fire apps
Jaishankar speaks to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
Myanmar govt in exile committed to repatriation of Rohingyas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Aug 2021 01:18:08      انڈین آواز

President Kovind emphasizes on education, equal opportunities for women

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind today said that country cannot rest till every eligible individual is vaccinated and urged community of doctors to continue to raise awareness about vaccination.

President was speaking at the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow this evening.

In his address to the student doctors, the President said that the battle against covid is Far from over. We must remain on guard without any laxity. Masks and social distancing are first line of defence.

President said that Country has made incredible progress with vaccination of more than 61 crore people and in the most populated state UP nearly 6 crore 70 lakh people are vaccinated. He said that the government of UP has created many facilities for the dedicated care of covid patients and appreciated the step to open medical colleges in each district of state.

Mr Kovind said that Pandemic has underlined the importance of health care in unprecedented way and Use of latest technology especially telemedicine will go long way in addressing the long challenges before us.

Talking about the importance of yoga President said that Yoga is much more than physical fitness and health care but a holistic way of life and during the pandemic a mix of traditional methods including Yoga helped countless people around the world.

Earlier in the morning speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Sainik School Lucknow President said that providing education and equal opportunities to women is absolutely necessary for women’s empowerment. He said the opening up the gates of Sainik schools for women of the nation is a big step towards this.

The President in on a four day visit to Uttar Pradesh to take part in various programs scheduled in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Coach Stimac names 25-member Indian squad for Friendlies against Nepal

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 27 August: Head Coach Igor Stimac on Friday named a 25-member Indian Football ...

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Army Sports Institute’s stadium in Pune named after Neeraj Chopra

AMN Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today inaugurated the Army Sports Institute’s stadium in Pune named af ...

Setting up some milestones to prepare Hockey team for World Cup and Paris Olympics: Coach Graham Reid

Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey Team Chief Coach Graham Reid has disclosed that he has set some milestones while p ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz