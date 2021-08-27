President Kovind emphasizes on education, equal opportunities for women

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind today said that country cannot rest till every eligible individual is vaccinated and urged community of doctors to continue to raise awareness about vaccination.

President was speaking at the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow this evening.

In his address to the student doctors, the President said that the battle against covid is Far from over. We must remain on guard without any laxity. Masks and social distancing are first line of defence.

President said that Country has made incredible progress with vaccination of more than 61 crore people and in the most populated state UP nearly 6 crore 70 lakh people are vaccinated. He said that the government of UP has created many facilities for the dedicated care of covid patients and appreciated the step to open medical colleges in each district of state.

Mr Kovind said that Pandemic has underlined the importance of health care in unprecedented way and Use of latest technology especially telemedicine will go long way in addressing the long challenges before us.

Talking about the importance of yoga President said that Yoga is much more than physical fitness and health care but a holistic way of life and during the pandemic a mix of traditional methods including Yoga helped countless people around the world.

Earlier in the morning speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Sainik School Lucknow President said that providing education and equal opportunities to women is absolutely necessary for women’s empowerment. He said the opening up the gates of Sainik schools for women of the nation is a big step towards this.

The President in on a four day visit to Uttar Pradesh to take part in various programs scheduled in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya.