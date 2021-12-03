President Kovind confers National Awards on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Staff Reporter

President Ram Nath Kovind today conferred National Awards for outstanding work towards empowerment of persons with disabilities in New Delhi on International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The awards were given to individuals, institutions, organizations, state and district for their outstanding achievements and work towards the empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar said government has taken several steps for the empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

He said, Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities project is being implemented with a view of creating a National Database for Persons with Disabilities and to issue a Unique Disability Identity Card to each person with disabilities. He said, more than 64 lakh Unique Disability ID Card have been issued till date.