President Murmu inaugurates IIMC North Eastern Campus of Mizoram University, Aizawl

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu addressed 17th Convocation of Mizoram University. She said participation of women in education is rising, which is appreciable but it should rise at a higher rate because when women are in progress, the entire country progresses.

The President was delivering the Convocation address to the students and faculties of Mizoram University (MZU) on the occasion of its 17th Convocation on the university campus at Aizawl today. On the occasion, she also virtually inaugurated various education-related projects which include ST Girls hostels at Mizoram University and at Sairang, Government Aizawl College at Maulpui, a permanent campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) at Aizawl and Post Graduate Academic Block at Pachhunga University College.

The IIMC North East Campus began functioning in 2011 from a temporary building made available by Mizoram University. The construction work for the campus began in 2015 and completed in 2019. The total cost is 25 crores.
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Sikkim tomorrow on a two-day visit. During the visit, President Murmu will virtually launch several Central and State government projects in the road infrastructure, education, and health sectors from Gangtok. She is scheduled to visit Namchi in South Sikkim on Saturday.

She said that Mizoram University is a premier institution in the North East region and it has diverse students as students from other parts of the country have been studying here. He expressed happiness while mentioning that the University is ranked in top 100 universities by NIRF in 2020-21 and it has taken path-breaking initiatives in research, development, and new experiments in various disciplines including infrastructure development.

The President also urged the students, who have been awarded degree certificates, to realize their potential and explore the world with new experiments. saying that unlimited opportunities are stretched before them and there is no limit to their capabilities. She has also urged all to educate the uneducated people.

During the inauguration of the new campus, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Vikram Sahay, Addl DG of IIMC Ashish Goyal, and Regional Director of IIMC Aizawl L.R Sailo were also present.

