इंडियन आवाज़     23 Oct 2023 09:09:21      انڈین آواز

President Biden calls up Israeli PM Netanyahu to discuss humanitarian aid developments in Gaza

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have affirmed the need to ensure a continued flow of humanitarian aid and relief materials into Gaza. The White House shared a statement saying that President Biden called up Netanyahu this morning to discuss developments in Gaza and in the surrounding region.

President Biden welcomed the first two convoys of humanitarian assistance since Hamas’s attack. According to the statement, the aid has crossed the border into Gaza and is being distributed to Palestinians in need.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart