Israel bombards Gaza just hours after first batch of aid trucks reached Hamas-controlled territory from Egypt

Israeli military today bombarded Gaza, just hours after the first batch of aid trucks reached Hamas-controlled territory from Egypt. Israeli media stated they have killed terror operatives from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in these air strikes. Whereas in a statement, Palestine said at least 11 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. Meanwhile, Residents in Palestine said that they received warnings from Israel’s military to move from north Gaza to the southern strip or they would be identified as sympathisers of the terrorist organisation.



Israeli missiles also hit Damascus and Aleppo international airports in neighbouring Syria where Hamas’ main regional backer Iran has a military presence, killing at least two workers. Israel has also said, its aircraft bombed Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon, yesterday. Hezbollah said, six of its fighters were killed in these strikes.