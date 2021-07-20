President and VP greet people on Eid-ul-Zuha

AMN / WEB DESK

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu have greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Zuha. In his message Mr Kovind said, Eid-ul-Zuha is a festival to express gratitude to the spirit of love, selflessness and sacrifice, and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society. He said, the festival is also an opportunity to share our happiness and help the poor and destitute people.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Zuha. In his message, Mr Naidu said, the festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Zuha, exemplifies ultimate devotion to God.

He said, festivals are occasions for families and communities to come together and celebrate. Vice President appealed to everyone to celebrate Eid by taking utmost precautions and adhering to Covid safety norms.

He hoped that Eid-ul-Zuha will bring peace, harmony and happiness in our lives.