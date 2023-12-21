Pratilipi launches the comic version of Amazon miniTV’s latest series Dehati Ladke

Mumbai

Amazon miniTV- Amazon’s free video streaming service, has collaborated with India’s leading digital storytelling platform, Pratilipi, to launch its latest series, Dehati Ladke, into a comic adaptation. The streaming service recently premiered this coming-of-age drama series, featuring Kusha Kapila, Shine Pandey, Raghav Sharma, Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn, and Aasif Khan, which has now been brought back to life in a comic version. The series, originally published as a book on Pratilipi, is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV, available on Amazon’s shopping app, on Fire TV and on Play Store.

The comic revolves around the story of Rajat, who goes from living a simple life in the village of Gonda to navigating the hustle and bustle of Lucknow, finding his identity, chasing his dreams, and learning the true essence of life. The comic is now available to read on the Pratilipi for free of cost. Taking viewers down memory lane, compelling them to reminisce about their fun-filled teen life, the bond of college friendships, and the jitters of first love, Dehati Ladke is receiving widespread acclaim for its heart-warming storyline, relatable characters, and nostalgic factor.

Talking about this endeavor, Ranjeet Kumar Singh, CEO/Co-founder, Pratilipi said, “Bringing this slice-of-life series into the comic world has been an amazing and memorable experience. From the adaptation of a book to a series, and then to a comic, we are grateful for the support from Amazon miniTV in this journey. Pratilipi always strives to bring something unique to the table for comic lovers, and this venture has added yet another feather to our cap. We are extremely excited to see the response of readers for Dehati Ladke’s comic adaptation.”

Press Release