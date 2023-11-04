FANS organises protest against terrorism



New Delhi / Dr M Rahmatullah

A peaceful protest against terrorism was held today at Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in Delhi under the banner of Forum for Awareness of National Security — FANS.

The purpose of this protest was to make the world free from terrorism and to create an environment of peace and harmony. Under the leadership of Rashtriya Suraksha Jagran Manch Organizational General Secretary Golok Bihari, a large number of Manch associates participated in this protest.



Talking to the media, Shri Golok Bihari said that today the whole world is plagued by terrorism. Every person in the world is living in an environment of fear. The feeling of insecurity dominates the mind and brain of every person. Ending all forms of terrorism is essential for world peace and human development.







