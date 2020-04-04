FreeCurrencyRates.com

04 Apr 2020
Pradhan interacts with Oil Companies to assess distribution of LPG cylinders during lockdown

AMN

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Friday interacted with District Nodal Officers of Oil Marketing Companies, to assess the distribution of LPG cylinders, following the COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown. In his interaction via video conference, Mr Pradhan said that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, PMUY will emerge as a key player in India’s fight against the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

He also highlighted the various features of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme for the PMUY beneficiaries such as availability of up to three refills for 14.2 kg cylinders. He instructed to ensure seamless implementation of this scheme.

The Minister asserted that 15 port terminals, 195 LPG bottling plants and the transportation network are currently operating everyday despite lockdown and ensuring uninterrupted supplies of LPG products in the country.

Commending the LPG delivery boys and Oil Marketing Company officials, Mr Pradhan said, they are doing great work in ensuring uninterrupted LPG supplies to all households in every corner of the country. More than 60 lakhs cylinders are being delivered every day.

The Minister also exhorted all District Nodal Officers to spread the word to ensure maximum response to the Prime Ministers appeal for solidarity to the nation by ensuring blackout and lighting a lamp, candle, torch or mobile phone flashlight on this Sunday at 9 PM for 9 minutes.

