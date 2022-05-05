FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 May 2022 01:44:53      انڈین آواز

Pradeep Sharma was main conspirator of Mansukh Hiren murder: NIA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / MUMBAI

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court stating that former Police Officer Pradeep Sharma was the main conspirator in the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Strongly opposing Sharma’s petition seeking bail, the NIA said that from the evidence gathered, it is crystal clear that Pradeep Sharma was directly involved in the crime and had committed the offences of conspiracy, terrorist act, kidnapping, murder and destruction of evidence.

A Division Bench of Justices A. S. Chandurkar and G. A. Sanap posted the plea for further hearing on 17th of July.

On 25th February, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’ in south Mumbai.

Businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on 5th of March last year.

Later, it came to light during the investigation that some officers of Mumbai Police were behind this incident in which Sachin Waze’s name came to the fore. Other accused, including Waze, are also being prosecuted in the case. Former encounter specialist Sharma was also arrested by the NIA on 17th of June 2021 and is currently in judicial custody.

The NIA, in its affidavit, said, Sharma and the other accused in the case committed a heinous and serious offence under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The NIA said, Sharma was an influential cop and was known as an encounter specialist, and if released on bail, he would tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses.

Sharma had approached the HC, challenging a February 2022 order of a special NIA court rejecting his bail plea.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jasdev Singh was Mohammad Rafi of Hindi Commentary

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi “The images of sportspersons are often built on their description by the c ...

Asia Badminton Championships: P.V. Sindhu cruises into semi-final

At Asia Badminton Championships in Manila, India's two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion P.V. S ...

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart