Pradeep Sharma was main conspirator of Mansukh Hiren murder: NIA

AGENCIES / MUMBAI

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court stating that former Police Officer Pradeep Sharma was the main conspirator in the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Strongly opposing Sharma’s petition seeking bail, the NIA said that from the evidence gathered, it is crystal clear that Pradeep Sharma was directly involved in the crime and had committed the offences of conspiracy, terrorist act, kidnapping, murder and destruction of evidence.

A Division Bench of Justices A. S. Chandurkar and G. A. Sanap posted the plea for further hearing on 17th of July.

On 25th February, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’ in south Mumbai.

Businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on 5th of March last year.

Later, it came to light during the investigation that some officers of Mumbai Police were behind this incident in which Sachin Waze’s name came to the fore. Other accused, including Waze, are also being prosecuted in the case. Former encounter specialist Sharma was also arrested by the NIA on 17th of June 2021 and is currently in judicial custody.

The NIA, in its affidavit, said, Sharma and the other accused in the case committed a heinous and serious offence under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The NIA said, Sharma was an influential cop and was known as an encounter specialist, and if released on bail, he would tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses.

Sharma had approached the HC, challenging a February 2022 order of a special NIA court rejecting his bail plea.