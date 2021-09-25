Post-Covid, Year 2022 to witness Akasa Air launch of air services and relaunch of Jet Airways

Sanjay Singh/ New Delhi

Post-Covid, Year 2022 is all set to witness a launch of an nee airline, Akasa Air and relaunch of Jet Airways, according to government sources.

While launching an airline during a pandemic wouldn’t be anyone’s choice, so Akasa Air backed by a ace investor la and other industry experts and the other – Jet Airways – is looking to replicate its former glory days.

While it looks trickish for Akash Air and Jet Airways, both to launch amidst massive competition being witnesses amongst exist ling carriers, these aforementioned carriers are pushing it hard to remain ccompetitive Existing carriers like IndiGo SpiceJet are expected to put up a tough fight to retain market shares, airport slots, and key routes.

Akasa Air is being launched by former CEO of Jet Airways and GoFirst, Vinay Dube and has a financial backing from billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The ace investinvestor hold 40 per cent stake in the airline and would infuse $35 million. Similarly, former IndiGo chief Aditya Ghosh would also be a stakeholder in the upcoming airline and serve as a board member.

At the same time, it is hiring experienced industry executives in leading management positions, which includes former IndiGo treasury head Ankur Goel as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Akash Air crossed its first hurdle after receiving an NOC from Indian aviation authorities in August last month and is currently in talks with Boeing for a potential order of 70 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.