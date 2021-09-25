Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
इंडियन आवाज़     26 Sep 2021 06:02:34      انڈین آواز

Post-Covid, Year 2022 to witness Akasa Air launch of air services and relaunch of Jet Airways

Sanjay Singh/ New Delhi

Post-Covid, Year 2022 is all set to witness a launch of an nee airline, Akasa Air and relaunch of Jet Airways, according to government sources.

While launching an airline during a pandemic wouldn’t be anyone’s choice, so Akasa Air backed by a ace investor la and other industry experts and the other – Jet Airways – is looking to replicate its former glory days.

While it looks trickish for Akash Air and Jet Airways, both to launch amidst massive competition being witnesses amongst exist ling carriers, these aforementioned carriers are pushing it hard to remain ccompetitive Existing carriers like IndiGo SpiceJet are expected to put up a tough fight to retain market shares, airport slots, and key routes.

Akasa Air is being launched by former CEO of Jet Airways and GoFirst, Vinay Dube and has a financial backing from billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The ace investinvestor hold 40 per cent stake in the airline and would infuse $35 million. Similarly, former IndiGo chief Aditya Ghosh would also be a stakeholder in the upcoming airline and serve as a board member.

At the same time, it is hiring experienced industry executives in leading management positions, which includes former IndiGo treasury head Ankur Goel as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Akash Air crossed its first hurdle after receiving an NOC from Indian aviation authorities in August last month and is currently in talks with Boeing for a potential order of 70 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

SPORTS

Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC beat Army Green to complete semifinal lineup

HSB Kolkata, 25 September; Bengaluru FC (BFC) came from behind yet again to register a 3-2 win against Army ...

Indian Women’s hockey team is now a force to reckon with at International Level: Midfielder Neha Goyal

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace midfielder Neha Goyal feels that the women's hockey team with their super ...

IPL: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets

AMN Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Match 35 of the Indian Premier ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

