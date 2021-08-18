India celebrates 75th year of Independence with patriotic fervour
Afghanistan: Key northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif falls to Taliban
Twitter restores Rahul Gandhi account
India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Aug 2021 09:51:51      انڈین آواز

Popular Front demands proportionate representation and caste census

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Press Release

New Delhi: In a resolution passed at its National Executive Council Meeting, the Popular Front of India demanded caste census and adequate reservation for ensuring proportionate share for the backward sections.

The NEC observed that, despite the existence of an extensive system of affirmative action and other support mechanisms, the representation level of the backward classes is falling. Two recent revelations by the Parliament underlined this fact. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently informed Rajya Sabha that students belonging to backward classes constituted the majority of the dropouts at IITs, India’s reputed technical education institutes.

The NEC of Popular Front also pointed out that while the constitutional objective of adequate representation remains far from achieved, the very system of reservation is facing unprecedented challenges. Shockingly, the education minister also revealed to the Parliament that thousands of posts meant for OBCs remain vacant. This is proof of how concepts like Creamy Layer became a tool to deny reservation to a large percentage of candidates from backward sections.

Meanwhile, the ruling party and many opposition parties are colluding to undermine the very idea of reservation. The introduction of economic criteria to the reservation as part of this upper caste design. This was done in the blatant hijacking of constitutional criteria of affirmative actions, which are socio-educational backwardness and non-representation. Reservation to Economically Weaker Sections of Forward castes (EWS Reservation) was ensured by stealing away the opportunities of SC, ST and OBC. We are also witnessing that more and more forward communities that are economically better off and over-represented in employment and education are coming forward demanding reservation. At the same time, there is still no reservation for the Muslim community, which has been established as one of the most backward sections in the country as per all indicators. Though Maharashtra Government initially offered reservations to Muslims and Marathas together, after coming to power the state government confined to reservation only for Marathas despite the demand being rejected by the Supreme Court.

The Government reluctance to caste census is another big challenge to the effective implementation of reservation. Updating of caste data is a long overdue demand of the backward sections of the country. In a society where caste still rules every aspect, we cannot base all our affirmative actions and developmental projects on data that are nearly a century old. Accurate and up-to-date data of the castes are vital for equitable distribution of development and social justice projects. When decisions like the reservation for Economically Weaker Sections and exclusion of Creamy Layer were taken undermining reservation, it was all merely based on assumptions, and not on actual data.

Therefore, The National Executive Council of Popular Front demands caste census and adequate reservation for ensuring proportionate share to all backward sections in governance, education, and resource allocation. The NEC of Popular Front also appealed to the judiciary to uphold social justice norms and constitutional principles while deciding on issues related to representation and reservation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

PM Modi urges Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent to visit 75 schools by 15th Aug 2023

AMN / NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent to visit 75 sch ...

One Team One Dream: A delightful obsession of fans of Indian Hockey

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian hockey is riding on a euphoria The National team has won an Olympic me ...

“No pressure for medals on athletes but expect them to give their best” PM Modi

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that "new India does not put ...

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے افغانستان کے موجودہ حالات کے تناظر میں سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹی کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج شام سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹ ...

طالبان کا تنظیمی ڈھانچہ: قیادت کس کے ہاتھوں میں ہے؟

امریکہ کی فوج کے انخلا کے بعد طالبان نے افغانستان پر لگ بھگ 20 ...

افغانستان: طالبان نےکامیابی کا دعویٰ کیا؛ کابل میں صدارتی محل پر قبضہ

ایجنسیافغانستان میں طالبان نے راجدھانی کابل کا کنٹرول اپنے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz