Pope Francis’ funeral scheduled for Saturday

Apr 22, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Vatican announced the plan for the funeral after the Cardinals met today. Pope Francis’ funeral has been set for Saturday in St. Peter’s Square, and a viewing of his body will begin tomorrow in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Francis passed away yesterday at his residence in the Vatican after suffering a stroke. He had been recovering from double pneumonia, which had kept him in the hospital for five weeks. Tributes have come in from around the world, remembering him as a liberal reformer. Heads of state and royalty are expected at the funeral, which will be held at St Peter’s Basilica. US President Donald Trump was the first to announce he would attend.

During his 12-year papacy, Francis, the first Jesuit pope, was known for his support for the poor and marginalized, and his criticism of corporate greed and inequality. He often urged church leaders to live simply and humbly, challenging traditional power structures within the Church.

His efforts faced resistance from conservative cardinals and officials, but his kindness and down-to-earth approach won him admiration around the world. His body was moved to the Santa Marta chapel last evening, and his apartment has been officially sealed.

Following his wishes, Pope Francis will be buried in a simple tomb marked only with his Latin name, Franciscus.

