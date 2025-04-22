Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

End of Easter truce, Military Operations in Ukraine resume with full force: Putin

Apr 22, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the unilateral 30-hour Easter truce has ended, and the Special Military Operations in Ukraine have resumed with full force. The ceasefire, which lasted until midnight on Sunday local time, was marred by accusations from both sides, each claiming the other had violated the agreement.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Moscow, President Putin acknowledged a noticeable drop in military activity by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the truce. Putin also said that he is open to bilateral talks with Ukraine regarding a proposal from Kyiv to avoid strikes on civilian targets.

