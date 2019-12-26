FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Dec 2019 12:50:09      انڈین آواز
Ad

Pope appeals for peace in global flashpoints

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Pope Francis has appealed for peace in many of the world’s hotspots, singling out the crises in the Middle East, Venezuela and Lebanon as well as armed conflicts ravaging many African countries.

The 83-year-old pontiff, in his traditional Christmas message at the Vatican, said may Christ bring his light to the many children suffering from war and conflicts in the Middle East and in various countries of the world.

The Pope also prayed for comfort to the Syrian people who still see no end to the hostilities that have rent their country over the last decade.

The Pope urged the ” international community to find solutions to allow the peoples of that region to live together in peace and security.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Football ISL : Chennaiyin eye upsurge as Goa look to consolidate top spot

HSB /Chennai Chennaiyin FC’s mini-revival of sorts will be put to test when Indian Super League table-top ...

Support of Assam people raises my confidence,’ Archer Promila Daimary

HSB / NEW DELHI Archery Asia Cup 2018 gold medallist Promila Daimary, who hails from Assam’s Udalguri vi ...

Shooting: Anjum claims hat-trick of 3P titles

HSB / Bhopal Leading Rifle and Pistol shooters continued to maintain their good form at the 63rdNational S ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!