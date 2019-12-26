Pope appeals for peace in global flashpoints

Pope Francis has appealed for peace in many of the world’s hotspots, singling out the crises in the Middle East, Venezuela and Lebanon as well as armed conflicts ravaging many African countries.

The 83-year-old pontiff, in his traditional Christmas message at the Vatican, said may Christ bring his light to the many children suffering from war and conflicts in the Middle East and in various countries of the world.

The Pope also prayed for comfort to the Syrian people who still see no end to the hostilities that have rent their country over the last decade.

The Pope urged the ” international community to find solutions to allow the peoples of that region to live together in peace and security.