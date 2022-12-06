Pollution: Delhi govt bans BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers

file photo

Staff Reporter

Delhi government has imposed a ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the city till December the 9th in view of restrictions put by the Centre’s air quality panel under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan.

Vehicles deployed in emergency services and government or election work have been exempted. The order said, if any BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheeler are found plying on the roads, it will attract a fine of 20 thousand rupees. The subcommittee for the implementation of GRAP held a meeting yesterday to review the air quality scenario in the region.