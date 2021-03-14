Political activities get momentum in election bound States, UT

Staff Reporter / WEB DESK

Political activities are getting momentum in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry following the upcoming assembly elections as campaigning is picking up in these states and the Union Territory.

In West Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee made her first public appearance in a wheelchair and leg in a cast on Sunday afternoon as she led a rally in Kolkata, rolling in her wheelchair along with hundreds of party workers and supporters.

Paying homage to the 14 villagers of Nandigram who died in police firing on March 14, 2007, Mamata Banerjee declared that nothing will keep her from protecting the democratic rights of the people.

Banerjee had injured her leg in Nandigram on Wednesday when she had gone there to file her nomination papers.

“I am hurt and unwell, but my goal remains. My body is full of bruises. I will continue to roam around Bengal on this wheelchair. If I go on bed rest, who will reach out to the people of Bengal?” she said.

“I will never bow down. Remember, a wounded tiger is extremely dangerous,” she said adding, “May the unholy powers be destroyed and the good prevail.”

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had said that there is no evidence that Mamata Banerjee was attacked adding that it was an accident and that her security protocol was flouted.

Senior leaders and star campaigners of BJP are holding a series of public meetings and road shows today in the districts going to polls in the first phase. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani held a public meeting at Manbazar assembly constituency in Purulia. Afterwards, Ms Irani will be addressing two rallies in Medinipur and Patashpur assembly constituencies today. Home Minister Amit Shah will be taking part in a road show at Kharagpur of West Medinipur this evening.

Candidates of the Left parties and Trinamool Congress are also campaigning since morning. They are mainly focusing on door to door campaign and rallies today. Chairman of the Left Front Biman Basu will be in Jhargram. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress has postponed the manifesto release programme which was scheduled for this evening. Polling will be held in 30 Assembly seats of West Bengal in the first phase on 27th of this month while 30 Assembly Constituencies of state will go to polls on 1st of April in the Second Phase. The process of filing of nominations is underway for the Third Phase of assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal.

In Assam, ruling BJP has launched a star-studded campaign. Senior leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are addressing several rallies in Upper Assam today. Mr. Shah will address rallies at Margherita and Nazira.

Union Minister Smriti Irani yesterday addressed three election rallies and urged people to vote for NDA for continuous development in the state. On the other hand, Senior Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Ripun Bora, Gaurav Gogoi are also campaigning for party candidates in the State. Senior party leader and Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will visit Dibrugarh today. Other parties including AIUDF, Asom Gana Parishad, BPF, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal and Left parties are also holding election rallies in Assam. 47 Assembly Constituencies in Assam, will go to polls on 27th of this month during the first phase while voting on 39 Assembly seats in the State will be held on 1st of April in the second phase.

Filing of nomination papers is also going on for the single-phase assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry. All the 140 Assembly Constituencies of Kerala and 234 Assembly Constituencies in Tamil Nadu along with 30 Assembly Constituencies in Puducherry will go to polls together on 6th of April. The Congress Party has announced the list of 21 candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. In 2016 Assembly elections, the party contested on 41 Assembly constituencies as an ally of the DMK and secured eight seats with 6.47 voting percentage. Four more names of contestants are yet to be released by the party. This time Congress is in direct contest with BJP on five seats, Coimbatore South, Karaikudi, Udhagamandalam and three constituencies in Kanyakumari.

In the Union Territory of Puducherry, the DMK party has released a list of 13 constituencies that they will contest in the upcoming assembly elections and announced the name of 12 candidates. The counting of votes in the four States and the Union Territory will take place on 2nd of May..

…………..