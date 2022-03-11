Political activities gain momentum for formation of new governments in 5 States

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan have been appointed observers to elect the leader of the BJP legislative Party in Uttarakhand. They are expected to reach the state capital Dehradun soon to attend the BJP MLAs meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders and party workers are celebrating the party’s thumping victory in the 70 member legislative assembly elections, by smearing each other with saffron colours. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has tendered his resignation to the Governor at Raj Bhavan today. Mr. Dhami has failed to retain his seat from Khateema in the state legislative assembly. Newly-elected legislators of BJP have started beelining for the state capital after the getting Certificate of their election victory by the District Returning officer.

BJP is set to form a majority government in the state winning 47 seats in the 70 member assembly. Congress has won 19 seats, while BSP and independents have won 2 seats each. On the other hand, Congress leaders are reviewing their performance in the state assembly elections.

In Manipur, after BJP registered thumping victory in the 12th General Elections to Legislative Assembly, activities of Government formation is on full swing. The BJP party held a marathon discussion at party office at Imphal this morning and the Prabhari of BJP Manipur Pradesh Shri Sambit Patra is likely to leave Imphal this evening for New Delhi to meet party national leaders. The tenure of 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly will expire on 19th of March.

In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is geared up to form new government after getting a thumping majority. The Chief Minister candidate of AAP Bhagwant Mann today left for Delhi from Sangrur to meet the national convener of the party Arvind Kejriwal.

The Party sources said, the oath-taking ceremony of the new Punjab government will take place at Khatkar Kalan on March 16, the day the term of the current Vidhan Sabha will end.

Sources in the party say only five to six ministers may be inducted now, though the final decision on the date will be taken by the party today. Among other things to be decided today are the candidates who will be inducted into the Cabinet.

It is learnt, Bhagwant Mann will also meet newly-elected MLAs of the party at Mohali today and will go to the Governor house tomorrow to stake claim to form the government.

Meanwhile outgoing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today convened the last meeting of his cabinet and after the meeting handed over their resignations to the Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit.

Mr Channi told the media that the Governor has asked them to continue till the new government takes over. He said that in today’s meeting cabinet gave approval to recommend the Governor for dissolution of 15th Vidhansabha.

“The Cabinet unanimously decided to appeal to the new government to continue and implement the decision taken by them in the public interest”, he added. Replying to the queries of the media he said, people had voted for change. He said that they will cooperate with the new government.

