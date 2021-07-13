Police in Delhi use water cannons to disperse crowd protesting water crisis

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi Police on Monday used water cannons to disperse a crowd of BJP protesters after they tried to cut water access to the local water chief’s house as part of a protest over the city’s “poor” water supply.

BJP members had sought to disconnect the water supply of Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain’s house, with the minister also heading the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which oversees the local water supply.

Mr Jain is also a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi, and has been a political rival of the BJP since the party to came power in the city.

Earlier, the protesting politicians and workers of the BJP had gathered in front of the civic body’s office on Monday and staged a day long-protest alleging that people in the city were facing a crisis due to the “poor” water supply.

“People in Delhi are craving for each drop of water. The ministers of the Kejriwal government will realise the problems being faced by the people when their water supply is cut off,” Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said.

However, the AAP has alleged that the neighbouring Haryana state, which is ruled by BJP, isn’t providing the capital its share of water, with Monday’s events unfolding a day after AAP workers allegedly damaged the water connection to Mr Gupta’s residence in Patel Nagar.