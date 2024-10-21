THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

PMBJP achieves sales worth ₹1,000 crore in October

Oct 21, 2024

AMN

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana PMBJP has reached a remarkable milestone by achieving sales worth one thousand crore rupees this month. Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry said this achievement highlights the growing trust and reliance of the people on affordable and quality medicines.

The Ministry said, that in the last ten years, there has been a growth of more than 170 times in the number of Kendras. It said, in 2014 there were only 80 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which has now grown to more than 14 thousand  Kendras covering almost every district of the country.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana sold medicines worth two hundred crore rupees last month. The Ministry said, that in the next two years years, there will be 25 thousand Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country. 

Related Post

HEALTH

World Iodine Deficiency Day aims to raise awareness about role of iodine

Oct 21, 2024
HEALTH

Young people do not want a future with looming threat of antimicrobial resistance AMR

Oct 21, 2024
HEALTH

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud inaugurates AROHA-2024 Conference

Oct 17, 2024

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

MP IAS officer raises alarm over temple loudspeakers, sparks row

October 21, 2024
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election on Oct 23

October 21, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

NCMC review preparedness for impending cyclone in Bay of Bengal

October 21, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘very poor’ with AQI reaching 310: CPCB

October 21, 2024