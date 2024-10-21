PMBJP achieves sales worth ₹1,000 crore in October

AMN

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana PMBJP has reached a remarkable milestone by achieving sales worth one thousand crore rupees this month. Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry said this achievement highlights the growing trust and reliance of the people on affordable and quality medicines.

The Ministry said, that in the last ten years, there has been a growth of more than 170 times in the number of Kendras. It said, in 2014 there were only 80 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which has now grown to more than 14 thousand Kendras covering almost every district of the country.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana sold medicines worth two hundred crore rupees last month. The Ministry said, that in the next two years years, there will be 25 thousand Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country.