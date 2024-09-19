PM Modi Urges Kashmiris to Vote in Record Numbers in 2nd Phase of Elections on Sep 25

Three families of National Conference, People’s Democratic Party and Congress for spoiling Kashmir only for their political gains.

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed to people of Kashmir to cast their votes in record numbers in the upcoming second phase of Assembly elections to be held on September 25.

Addressing a public rally in Srinagar today Mr Modi reiterated his earlier remarks which his government had made in Parliament for restoration of statehood to J&K, Mr Modi said that it is only BJP which could fulfill this commitment. The Prime Minister further said that new history has been written by the J&K people by participating in huge numbers in their right to franchise which was witnessed yesterday in Phase-1 of polling. He said that for the first time, voting took place in J&K yesterday without any shadow of terror.

During the address, Mr Modi criticized the three families of National Conference, People’s Democratic Party and Congress for spoiling Kashmir only for their political gains. He also highlighted that he has been successful in restoring peace in Kashmir.

The Prime Minister further said that with the establishment of peace in the Valley, International event of G-20 event was held. He also mentioned about the Khelo India Winter Games being held every year at the tourist destination of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

Former Deputy Minister of J&K, Nirmal Singh, Darakshana Andrabhi, Chairperson J&K Wakf Board, Rajya Sabha Member Ghulam Ali Khatana and the party contesting candidates from various Assembly Constituencies of J&K were present on the occasion.