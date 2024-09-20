Govt issues revised guidelines for electric vehicle charging stations

Isometric Electric car refueling. Power supply for electric car charging. Modern technology and environment care.

AMN / NEW DELHI

In bid to boost adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and expand the charging infrastructure across India, the government has released revised guidelines for installation and operation of EV charging stations through a new revenue-sharing model between government and private players.

The guidelines, released on September 18 by the Ministry of Power, will apply to a wide range of EV charging locations. These include privately-owned parking spaces and semi-restricted areas such as office buildings, educational institutions, hospitals, and group housing societies.

Public spaces like commercial complexes, railway stations, petrol pumps, airports, metro stations, shopping malls, municipal parking lots, highways, and expressways are also covered under the guidelines.

The guidelines aim to make the installation of public charging stations more financially viable through a new revenue-sharing model between the government and private players.

The revised guidelines follows the launch of the Rs 10,900 crore PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme, which focuses heavily on building charging infrastructure nationwide.

Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure-2024