PM Modi urges, BJP MPs to counter misinformation about COVID-19 situation

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today told the Members of Parliament of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to counter the lies being spread by the Opposition about the Corona virus disease (COVID-19) situation in the country. He was speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting.

Mr Modi also asked BJP MPs to defeat Cong lies with truth, make people aware about government work. Speaking to reporters after the Parliamentary Party Meeting, BJP leader Pralhad Joshi informed media persons.

The Prime Minister also expressed great concern over Opposition’s stand. He said, Opposition Congress party, who instead of raising people’s issues, is thinking that power is their right. Mr Joshi, quoting the Prime Minister said, discussion should be fruitful in Parliament, but Congress is showing irresponsible behavior.