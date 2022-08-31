PM Modi to visit Karnataka and Kerala on 1st and 2nd Sept

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Kerala on 1st and 2nd of September. On 1st September, Prime Minister will visit Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the holy birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, at Kalady village near Cochin Airport.

Next day, Prime Minister will attend commissioning ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi at 9:30 AM. During the event, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.

Thereafter at 1:30 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 3800 crores in Mangaluru. He will dedicate Mechanisation of Berth no.14 that will handle containers and other cargo arriving at the New Mangaluru port.

At Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, the Prime Minister will lay the Foundation stone for the Integrated Liquid Petroleum Gas and bulk Liquid Petroleum, oil, and Lubricant facility. Foundation will also be laid for the storage tanks and edible oil refinery, bitumen storage, and allied facilities. He will later dedicate to the nation BS VI upgradation project and Sea Water Desalination plant of Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited. He will also lay the foundation stone for a fishing harbour at Kulai before leaving for New Delhi on the same day evening.