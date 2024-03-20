PM MODI TO VISIT BHUTAN, STRENGTHEN BILATERAL TIES

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two day State visit to Bhutan from Thursday. During the visit, the Prime Minister will receive audience with the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the Fourth King of Bhutan Jigme Singye Wangchuck. He will also hold talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay.

Ministry of External Affairs said, the visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the Government’s emphasis on its Neighbourhood First Policy.

It said, India and Bhutan share a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill. MEA said, the shared spiritual heritage and warm people to people ties add depth and vibrancy to India-Bhutan exceptional relations. It said, the visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify the exemplary partnership for the benefit of the people of both countries.