PM Modi Thanks Sri Lankan President for Inaugurating Devnimori Relics Exposition at Gangaramaya Temple

Feb 5, 2026

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for inaugurating the Exposition of the Holy Devnimori Relics at the sacred Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo. In a social media post, Mr Modi wished that Lord Buddha’s timeless message of compassion, peace and harmony continue to guide humanity.

The Prime Minister noted that during his visit to Sri Lanka in April last year, it was decided that these relics would come to Sri Lanka, providing an opportunity for the people to pay their respects. Mr Modi added that India and Sri Lanka are connected by deep civilisational and spiritual bonds.

