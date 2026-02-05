UN Secretary-General Praises India for Leading AI Summit Ahead of 2026 India AI Impact Summit

Last Updated on February 5, 2026 4:15 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has praised India for taking a leadership role in addressing the challenges of artificial intelligence (AI) ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, to be held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. He said he was delighted to participate and called AI an absolutely crucial issue in international relations and one of the biggest challenges of all time. He lauded India for convening the summit and bringing together governments, civil society, and the private sector.

Over 35,000 participants from more than 100 countries have registered, including more than 500 start-ups, reflecting growing global momentum for responsible and inclusive AI.

The UN chief also unveiled the proposed membership of the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, a 40-member expert body designed to assess AI developments, promote global dialogue, and provide authoritative guidance. Indian experts Balaraman Ravindran of IIT Madras and Indian-American computer scientist Vipin Kumar of the University of Minnesota are among the panel members. Mr Guterres said the panel will help the world separate fact from fakes, and science from slop, providing a credible reference at a time when unbiased understanding of AI is critical.